BA to fly jumbo jet to Glasgow to mark airline's centenary

British Airways plans to fly a Boeing 747 jumbo jet to Glasgow as part of its 100th birthday celebrations weekend in August.

The veteran giant aircraft is normally used for long-haul flights such as on transatlantic routes.

The BOAC livery was in use between 1964 and 1974. Picture: BA

One of the planes is scheduled to operate the 1200 flight from Heathrow to Glasgow on Sunday 25 August, and the return service at 1500.

BA's predecessor, Aircraft Transport & Travel, launched its first route between London and Paris on that day a century ago.

747s are also due to fly on 25 August from Heathrow to Manchester and Newcastle.

There is speculation the aircraft to be used will BA's three jumbo jets which have been repainted for the anniversary year in previous BA liveries and those of its predecessor, British Overseas Airways Corporation, or BOAC.

The Landor livery by designers Landor Associates was used between 1986 and 1997. Picture: BA

Aviation firm Routes reported today: "British Airways filed one-time Boeing 747-400 aircraft service on selected domestic routes to/from London Heathrow, scheduled on 25 August.

London Heathrow-Glasgow: BA1482, departs 1200, arrives 1330.

"Glasgow-Heathrow BA1487, departs 1500, arrives 1625."

It is understood the special flights have still to be finalised and are not likely to be confirmed until next month.

A BA spokesman would say only: "We will be marking our birthday weekend and we will release our plans nearer the time."