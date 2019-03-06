BA plane in classic BEA livery to finally reach Edinburgh today

Have your say

The debut Edinburgh appearance of a British Airways plane repainted in the classic 1960s livery of one of its predecessors has been rescheduled for today.

The Airbus A319 is sporting the colours of British European Airways, or BEA, as part of BA's centenary celebrations.

It is due to arrive in Edinburgh from Heathrow at 6;55pm today, operating flight BA1454.

The aircraft is then scheduled to operate BA1439 from Edinburgh to Heathrow at 8:40am tomorrow.

Its new look was unveiled on Monday, and made its first Scottish appearance in Aberdeen on Tuesday.

The plane had been initially scheduled to fly to Edinburgh on Wednesday night, which was then postponed to Thursday afternoon.

The Airbus A319 will remain in the BEA livery until it is retired next year. Picture: BA/Newsline

However, it was switched to fly to Basel in Switzerland and then Gothenburg in Sweden instead.

A BA spokesman said: "The short-haul operation in respect of individual aircraft is subject to last minute changes to take account of a variety of operational issues.

"We are very sorry members of the public keen to see our BEAutiful heritage-liveried A319 didn't have the opportunity to see it in Edinburgh.

"Unfortunately, strong winds at Heathrow affected inbound aircraft on Thursday.

The British European Airways livery was used between 1959 and 1968. Picture: BA

"As is standard procedure, to ensure our flights operate to schedule, we may have to switch aircraft from those rostered on a particular route, as was the case on Thursday.

The plane, registration G-EUPJ, will fly UK and European routes until it is retired next year.

The BEA livery was used between 1959 and 1968.

However, the aircraft has a grey upper wing, rather than the traditional red, to meet current wing paint reflectivity requirements.

The BOAC livery was in service between 1964 and 1974. Picture: BA

It follows BA repainting a Boeing 747 jumbo jet in the livery of its other forebear, the British Overseas Airways Corporation, BOAC, last month.

A jumbo jet in BA's Landor livery - named after designers Landor Associates - will follow, then a final design, which will be revealed later this month.

BA originated with the launch of Aircraft Transport and Travel launching the world's first daily international scheduled flights between London and Paris British European Airways on 25 August 1919.

It merged in 1924 with three other airlines to form Imperial Airways.

Other air transport companies merged in 1935 to form British Airways, which became Imperial Airways main UK competitor on European routes.

Imperial Airways and British Airways were nationalised in 1939 to form BOAC, while BEA operated from 1946.

The Landor design will be the next livery to be recreated, which was used from 1984 to 1997. Picture: PA

They were merged to form BA in 1974, which was privatised in 1987.