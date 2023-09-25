The fire, the second in four months, broke out shortly after 5.30pm on Monday

The huge blaze broke out on Monday evening. Photo: Hugh Hill

Fire crews are battling a massive blaze which has broken out at the historic Ayr Station Hotel

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 5.30pm on Monday.

ScotRail confirmed the incident has caused disruption to train services.

The derelict Ayr Station Hotel had been served with a dangerous buildings notice because of its poor condition. Picture: N Hackett

The fire service sent 13 appliances to the scene, where crews continue to tackle the fire.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 5.37pm to reports of a fire in the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“Operation control sent 13 appliances to the scene while crews are working to extinguish the fire.”

A spokesman for Scotrail said: “Due to a fire at a property near the railway, trains are currently unable to call at Ayr station and we will be unable to until it is deemed safe to do so.

“All staff and customers have vacated the station. We are working closely with the emergency services.

“As a result of this incident, Glasgow Central to Ayr services will start and terminate at Kilwinning and Ayr to Stranraer services will start and terminate at Girvan.

“We are operating replacement buses on the affected route and rail tickets are accepted on local bus routes, including Stagecoach West and McGills, at no extra cost.”

Campaigners Save Britain’s Heritage have previously called for the “splendid landmark” to be rescued.

Built in 1885 in a French chateau cum Scottish baronial style, the hotel, which was also hit by a fire in May, has been derelict for ten years.

Its success prompted the Glasgow and South Western Railway company to build the Turnberry Hotel – now Trump Turnberry – in 1906.