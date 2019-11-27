Avanti West Coast unveiled as name of new Scotland-London train operator

Avanti West Coast was tonight announced as the new name for the company taking over Scotland-London trains on the west coast main line next month.

Outgoing operator Virgin Trains’ red livery will also be replaced with a teal-like “graphene”, orange, black and white colour scheme when the FirstGroup-Trenitalia consortium assumes control on Sunday 8 December.

Aberdeen-based First, which has a 70 per cent stake in the tie-up with Italian state railways, has pledged to upgrade the trains with new seats, more reliable wi-fi and better catering.

The name Avanti, or “forward”, brings a further Italian touch to the operation, on top of the Italian-built electric Pendolino tilting trains which were introduced by Virgin a decade ago.

The new 12-year contract covers Glasgow and Edinburgh services to and from Euston, including via Birmingham.

Avanti said its name “reflects a mission to deliver an innovative railway service that is ready for today and fit for the future”.

However, the operator has yet to say with what it will replace a second fleet of diesel Voyager tilting trains.

There are fears within the industry that this will lead to increased journey times because no new tilting trains are available, which are able take corners faster on the twisty west coast route.

The Avanti logo includes an orange triangle to symbolise the franchise area, stretching as far west as north Wales.

The operator has also pledged simplified tickets, more services and upgraded facilities at stations.

First Rail managing director Steve Montgomery, who ran ScotRail for First until 2015, said: “We are committed to our customers, and over the next few years, we will work with our industry and local partners not only to invest in, and improve rail services on the route, but also to attract more people to rail and connect communities across the country.”

Ernesto Sicilia, managing director of Trenitalia (UK), which has run Essex train operator c2c since 2017, said: “Avanti West Coast is a strong, progressive and dynamic brand that reflects our commitment to providing our customers with an exceptional service.

“We are thrilled that the name Avanti has been chosen to represent these values to our customers and pays tribute to our expertise in transforming Italian railways.”