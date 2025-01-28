'Appalling': Anger from residents as tarmac laid over historic Edinburgh cobbled street

Workers were laying tarmac on a cobbled street in Edinburgh on Sunday

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tarmac has been laid over a historic cobbled street in central Edinburgh in a move that has angered local residents.

City council workers were witnessed laying “temporary” tarmac on Sunday afternoon over a section of Frederick Street between George Street and Queen Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of Frederick Street, where the tarmac has been laid | Google Maps

A post from the council warning of closures during the works said: "City centre south east, Frederick Street between George Street and Queen Street. Road and ironwork repairs, road closed."

One user posted on social media: “They're laying tarmac over Frederick Street cobblestones in Edinburgh. What bloody next?”

Another poster, Christy, said on X: “Imagine covering up centuries old cobbles with asphalt! An appalling decision which ECC should be held accountable for.”

Bill Sharp posted in response: “They would have been better ising [sic] the tarmac to repair the potholes the city is riddled with. Driving along Seafield/Salamander street is a disgrace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frederick Street is a busy city thoroughfare that is frequently used by buses.

The section of Frederick Street where tarmac has been laid | Google Maps

The Scotsman has been told the tarmac works are part of normal road maintenance and not linked to the George Street and First New Town project.

Under that project, most traffic would be removed from nearby George Street, with plans included a central cycleway, wider pavements and other pedestrian improvements.

Council transport and environment convener, Councillor Stephen Jenkinson, said of the Frederick Street works: “Following an inspection of the carriageway, which revealed defects, we’ve put in a temporary running surface over the top of the existing setts. This is to ensure the carriageway is safe for all road users.