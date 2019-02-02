Anger as faulty tram ticket machines repaired 1,500 times

Faulty ticket machines on Scotland’s only tram system have had to be repaired nearly 1,500 times, its operator has revealed.

Edinburgh Trams has also received hundreds of complaints from passengers because the machines do not give change and have a minimum spend for card payments that is higher than the single fare.

The scale of the ticket problems and traveller discontent has been laid bare by a freedom of information request by fed-up passenger David Montgomery.

Passengers must buy tickets before boarding, so many rely on machines at tram stops.

However, they have a minimum spend of £3 for card payments, despite the single fare being £1.70. Electronic ticket purchases have a £10 minimum spend.

ScotRail’s ticket machines do not have such restrictions, and those which accept cash give change.

Edinburgh Trams admitted it had had to call out engineers 1,442 times to deal with reported machine faults since the line opened in 2014.

A total of 261 complaints have been made about the card and change policy.

Montgomery, an Edinburgh office worker, said: “I’m constantly left frustrated by not being able to pay by card for a single trip.

“I regularly have problems with coins jamming in the machines. From seeing other stranded passengers, I don’t think I’m alone.

“It’s bad enough you miss a tram because you can’t pay on board, but even worse when it’s because your money is stuck in the slot again.”

City council Tory transport spokesman Nick Cook said: “While Edinburgh Trams and the council continue to peddle the quality of the tram service at any opportunity, it is clear there are a number of basic improvements needed to improve the experience of passengers.”

Gavin Booth, director of watchdog Bus Users Scotland, said: “It is disappointing the technology does not always work and passengers are left unsure what to do. It can be bewildering to visitors.”

An Edinburgh Trams spokesman said: “On average, approximately six service requests are raised each week for one of our ticket machines across 16 stops, so this doesn’t seem to be unusually high.

“With 50 machines in total, our customers can typically use another machine or contact a member of staff while our engineers work quickly to resolve any issues.”

He said it was bound by “inherited processes from previous management” over the minimum spend policy, but cash payments reduced transaction costs.