Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ferry firm has been angered after one of its vessels was stuck in a dry dock in Leith by another ship unloading wind farm equipment, threatening the transport of fish from Shetland.

NorthLink managing director Stuart Garrett is understood to be “fairly dismayed” at its Helliar freight ferry being unable to leave on Monday as scheduled following maintenance work on the vessel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helliar will be unable to leave Leith until at least Wednesday | Nick McCaffrey/NorthLink

Forth Ports said all its tenants were told of the long-planned restrictions and it did not know why Dales Marine, which undertook the work on Helliar for NorthLink, may not have been aware of that.

NorthLink said it only became aware on Sunday that Helliar would be delayed leaving when staff heard the information from the harbour master.

It will be marooned in the dock until at least Wednesday - and possibly Thursday or Friday - because a ship in an outer berth is offloading monopiles (steel pipes) used in the foundations of offshore wind farms.

It is understood the main impact of the delay will be on exporting short shelf-life fish and shellfish from Shetland as there is no space on NorthLink’s passenger ferries this week because of extra school holiday traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seafood Shetland urged the Scottish Government to intervene to ensure the ferry’s “immediate release”.

Chief executive Ruth Henderson said: “Despite NorthLink Ferries’ best efforts, Forth Ports clearly do not appreciate how fundamental this vessel is to Shetland and how vital it is that our perishable product reaches the seafood industry’s national and international markets on time.

“Holding the Helliar has serious financial implications for both suppliers and their customers.”

A spokesperson for NorthLink, which operates ferries to and from Orkney and Shetland, said on Tuesday: “Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, freight vessel Helliar has been unable to depart from Leith as scheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Helliar successfully underwent dry dock maintenance at the Dales’ facility in Leith to remove polypropylene fishing rope from its port propeller seal.

“Freight operations have so far continued seamlessly, thanks to the chartering of the Arrow as relief tonnage.

“However, when preparing to leave dry dock, NorthLink Ferries was advised by Forth Ports that the vessel could not exit the basin due to another vessel having been positioned, blocking the entrance.”

Mr Garrett said: "We are committed to providing a lifeline service to the Northern Isles and fully recognise the importance of these freight services to the communities we serve, particularly the fishing and farming industries and all ‘just in time’ traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand the impact of this disruption on local communities, especially during the busy school holiday period, when [passenger ferries] Hjaltland and Hrossey are committed to pre-booked traffic.

“I am engaged in dialogue with Forth Ports to help them understand the impact of this operational decision.”

A spokesperson from Forth Ports said: “All vessel movements at the Port of Leith are planned well in advance.

“All port tenants were informed that there would be limited lock access at the Port of Leith this week.

“NorthLink Ferries is a customer of our tenant, Dales Marine, and we are working to ensure that the ferry can depart at the earliest possible opportunity.”