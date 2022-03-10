Anas Sarwar demands scrapping of 40-year-old ScotRail trains after fatal Carmont crash

He urged First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that allowing such trains to operate which did not meet current safety standards be “corrected immediately” once ScotRail is taken into Scottish Government control in three weeks’ time.

Mr Sarwar told MSPs at First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament: “The train that was operating on this route was decades old, they were first introduced into service in the mid-70s and didn’t comply with safety standards set in 1994.

"We should not have allowed unsafe trains or trains that did not meet standards to be on our railways.”

The wreckage of the ScotRail "High Speed Train" after it derailed at Carmont. Picture: John Devlin

The UK Department for Transport’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch’s (RAIB) final report into the crash near Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire, in which three people were killed, said it was “more likely than not that the outcome would have been better if the train had been compliant with modern crashworthiness standards”.

Investigators said they did not regards the trains to be unsafe, but their report made seven recommendations for safety improvements, including stronger “lifeguard” [metal brackets] to better protect the wheels from obstacles, safer window glass, and replacing batteries in carriages that were less likely to catch fire.

Train drivers union Aslef has demanded the refurbished “High Speed Trains” are withdrawn by the third anniversary of the crash in August next year.

Gareth Dennis, a rail engineer who has also called for them to be taken out of service, said: “My analysis that the consequences of this derailment could have been considerably less had it involved trains with modern safety features was challenged at the time from some quarters.

"The RAIB report is explicit in confirming that ‘the outcome would have been better if the train had been compliant with modern crashworthiness standards’ and it makes several recommendations to mitigate the risks of running older trains in passenger service.

"These include potentially removing them from service where the risk of their continued operation cannot be adequately reduced.”

However, Ms Sturgeon said the trains were “fully compliant with legal requirements to operate”.

She said the report concluded the crash was caused by infrastructure failure [a wrongly-built drain washing storm debris onto tracks], not the train.

The First Minister said a separate report, from a joint investigation by the Office of Rail and Road regulator, Police Scotland and British Transport Police, would be submitted to the procurator fiscal “later this year”.

She said: “That will allow prosecutors to consider questions of criminal prosecutions and a fatal accident inquiry.”

