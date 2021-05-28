Emergency services attended the one-vehicle road crash involving the motorcyclist on the A93 between Glenshee and Braemar at 9pm on Thursday, May 27 (Photo: Visit Cairngorms/Snow Roads).

The male motorcyclist who is in his 30s was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The man’s condition remains unknown.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 2018 hours to attend an incident on the A93.

"We dispatched two ambulances and an air ambulance to the scene.

"We airlifted one male patient in their 30s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The road between the Glenshee snow gates and Braemar was closed last night.

However, the road was reopened on Friday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Thursday 27 May 2021, police received a report of a one vehicle road crash, involving a motorcyclist on the A93 between Glenshee and Braemar.”

