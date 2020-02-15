Accident on Scottish road leaves woman with 'potentially life-threatening injuries'

A woman has been seriously injured following a crash.

The accident happened at about 10.30am today on the A907 near Stirling between Manor Powis and Blackgrange roundabouts.

It involved two cars - a blue Mini and a grey Peugeot 207.

A 36-year-old woman has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and a 22-year-old man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed until 4pm.

Road Policing Sergeant David Ross said: "Enquiries into the crash are ongoing and it's important we establish exactly what happened here. I am particularly keen to speak to the driver of a grey Audi, possibly an estate vehicle, who was driving in the area shortly before the incident and may be able to assist with our enquiries.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash but has not yet spoken to police to come forward. I would also ask anyone with dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation to please get in touch as soon as possible."