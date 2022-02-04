Aberdeen's world-first hydrogen-powered double decker buses off road due to ‘technical issue’

Aberdeen's world-first fleet of hydrogen-powered double decker buses have been taken off the road because of a “technical issue”, operator First said today.

By Alastair Dalton
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:25 pm
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:46 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 15 vehicles have been removed from service a year after they were introduced in the city.

First Bus did not provide further details of the problem with the £500,000 buses and said it was being investigated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm an issue has been identified with the 15 hydrogen buses and the vehicles have been taken off service until this technical issue can be better understood.

The buses were introduced in January last year. Picture: Abermedia/Michal Wachucik

Read More

Read More
Six Nations 2022: Get 30% off an annual subscription with The Scotsman

“To minimise the impact of this temporary vehicle withdrawal, we have reallocated low-emission Euro VI buses from our Glasgow fleet and consequently we don’t anticipate any problems for customers planning a journey on our services.”

The buses, whose only emissions are water, started operating between Peterculter and Tillydrone in January last year.

Their introduction followed the first hydrogen-powered single decker buses being trialled in the city in 2015.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

AberdeenGlasgow
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.