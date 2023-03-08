The A96 has reopened following a multiple vehicle collision with up to 10 vehicles involved just south of Huntly.

Emergency services were called following reports of a crash just after 7:30am this morning involving ten vehicles on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road around four miles east of Huntly.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance and a trauma team were sent to the scene with two people taken to hospital and others treated at the scene of the crash.

Drivers have been urged to use alternative routes with reports of significant backlogs as a result of the incident.

It is understood due to the number of vehicles involved currently no vehicle can pass, with a local diversion in place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said at the time : “Around 7.40am on Wednesday, 8 March, we received a report of a crash involving a number of vehicles on the A96 south of Huntly.

“Ambulance are in attendance.”

The road has since reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call today at 7:45am hours to attend a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A96, south of Huntly.

"We dispatched five ambulances, four patient transport vehicles, our special operations team, our trauma team and an air ambulance to the scene.

"We transported two patients to hospital, one to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and one to Jubilee Hospital in Huntly, while a number of other patients were treated at the scene.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 7.36am on Wednesday, 8 March to reports of a road traffic collision near Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the A96, where firefighters were met by a collision involving nine vehicles.

"Crews worked to assist their emergency service partners and to make the area safe before leaving the scene.