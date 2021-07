The 25-year-old was driving his vehicle on the A947 in Aberdeen around half a mile from Oldmeldrum.

The crash happened at around 4.40pm on Wednesday near the junction with the A920.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: "Inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

"I would urge any motorists with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police."