A941 near Elgin, near to where the motorcyclist crashed on Tuesday picture: Google maps

The 44-year-old man was riding his white Suzuki motorbike on the A941 near its junction towards Birnie, near Elgin, when he collided with a white Transit van at about 7am on Tuesday.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

It remains unclear whether or not the van driver was injured in the crash.

The road is currently closed to allow a full collision investigation to take place and officers are appealing to witnesses to help them understand the full circumstances of the crash.

Paying respects to the motorcyclist’s family, Inspector Lorraine Mackie, of Police Scotland’s North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of the man who has died as a result of this road crash.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and I am appealing to members of the public for their assistance with our investigation.

“I would ask if you were in the area at the time of the crash and may have witnessed this that you come forward and speak to officers.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area at the time of the incident, please speak to police.”

Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0499 of Tuesday, 8 June, 2021.

