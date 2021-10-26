A93 crash: Motorcyclist, 43, dies following collision with car

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash.“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information to get in touch.“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm on Monday afternoon.“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2130 of 25 October.”