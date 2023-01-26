News you can trust since 1817
A9 crash: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at Perth

A 42-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Perth.

By Lauren Gilmour
3 minutes ago
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 10:59am
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway of the A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond.

The collision happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday on the southbound carriageway of the A9 between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts. The pedestrian was struck by a Peugeot 2008 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they are working to establish the full set of circumstances around the collision.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution. The road was closed to allow for an investigation at the scene and fully reopened at around 7pm.

Police Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and everyone affected by this crash. Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the road at the time to get in touch."

