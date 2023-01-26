The collision happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday on the southbound carriageway of the A9 between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts. The pedestrian was struck by a Peugeot 2008 and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say they are working to establish the full set of circumstances around the collision.
The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution. The road was closed to allow for an investigation at the scene and fully reopened at around 7pm.
Police Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and everyone affected by this crash. Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have information or dashcam footage from the road at the time to get in touch."