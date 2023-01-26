A 42-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Perth.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway of the A9 between Broxden and Inveralmond.

The collision happened at around 1.30pm on Wednesday on the southbound carriageway of the A9 between the Inveralmond and Broxden roundabouts. The pedestrian was struck by a Peugeot 2008 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say they are working to establish the full set of circumstances around the collision.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old woman, was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary as a precaution. The road was closed to allow for an investigation at the scene and fully reopened at around 7pm.