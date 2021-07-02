A835 crash: Appeal after biker seriously injured in collision

The incident happened at 2.55pm on Thursday, July 1, near Fasnagrianach, Lochbroom and involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a blue Citroen

As a result of the crash, a 31 year-old male motorcyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

The 54-year-old female of driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The road was closed for around two hours to allow investigations to be carried out.

PC Iain Nicolson of the Road Policing Unit said: “This was a serious crash and I am appealing to anyone who was driving on the road or witnessed this crash to contact police. If there was anyone in the area who may have dashcam footage that could help officers, I would ask that you get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2016 of Thursday, 1 July, 2021.