Police say the biker was seriously injured and later died.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on Tuesday, 29 June, and involved a black and red Honda CBR motorcycle and a white Ford Transit van.

Sadly the driver of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries. He died at the scene. The driver of the van was not injured.

The road was closed for investigation work and re-opened around 12.35am this morning.

Sergeant David Miller, of Police Scotland’s Highlands and Islands road Policing Unit, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and our thoughts are with the family of the motorcyclist who has died.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash to get in touch. In particular if you have dash-cam footage that might help with our collision investigation then let us know.”

