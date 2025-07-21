A702 crash: Delays on major road into Edinburgh due to crash as drivers told to avoid the area

Published 21st Jul 2025, 08:40 BST
Traffic Scotland urged drivers to seek alternative routes and expect delays

The A702 near Hillend is clear after being closed due to a crash on Monday morning.

Traffic Scotland said the A702 was now open at Easter Howgate with traffic moving in both directions.

Earlier, it said drivers were experiencing delays and was urging people to use alternative routes.

