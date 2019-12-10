A1 motorway in East Lothian closed as lorries blown over in high winds

A section of the A1 motorway has been closed in East Lothian after two lorries were blown over in gale force winds.

The road has been shut off between Torness and Innerwick junctions in both directions while emergency services deal with the incident and diversions are set up.

In a statement, East Lothian Police said: "A1 North and Southbound currently closed at Skateraw near Innerwick due to two HGVs having blown over."

Heavy rain and winds of up to 70mph continue to cause significant delays on many of Scotland's busiest roads this morning.

Met Office weather warnings for rain and wind are in place for most of the country on Tuesday with the Central Belt caught between both alerts.

A section of the A1 is closed. Picture: JPIMedia

The A1 runs from Edinburgh to London and is a major commuter route.