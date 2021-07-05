Traffic Scotland reported the spill and the breakdown at 6am on Monday and issued an update just after 7am confirming the road was still closed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers were called at 4.10am to assist with traffic management after an HGV broke down on the northbound A1 near Ayton.

A second HGV reported an oil spill at 4.55am near Lamberton and as a result the southbound carriageway was also closed.

Drivers are advised to plan ahead and use alternative routes if possible to avoid delays.

Two 13-mile diversions are in place for drivers who do approach the closure.

People travelling south are being diverted right towards Ayton – just south of the A1107 junction – and will rejoin the A1 at the north end of the Berwick bypass.

While drivers going north should take a left on the A6105 – at the north end of the Berwick bypass – before rejoining the A1 at the south exit from Ayton.

Police Scotland remain on the scene working with Northumbria Police and the road will be closed until further notice.

