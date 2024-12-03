Threat of longer Edinburgh bus journeys as 66 more roads earmarked for 20mph limits

Some rural roads in capital would be cut from 60mph to 20mph

Bus passengers face longer journeys under plans to cut speed limits to 20mph on 66 roads in Edinburgh not covered by the original reduction.

The City of Edinburgh Council also revealed proposals on Tuesday for various lower limits on most of its 60mph roads across the rural western edge of the city, some of which would also come down to 20mph.

The changes are expected to cost a total of £850,000 and introduced if approved by councillors from late 2026.

Lothian, Edinburgh’s main bus operator, has raised concerns about the impact on journey times of cutting more speed limits in the city from 30mph.

Council officials were unable to say how much would be added to journey times but admitted “there would definitely be an increase”.

A council report said the speed limit cut would add more than one minute to 9.5 minute journeys between Piershill, east of Meadowbank, and Leith Walk.

Nearly one minute would be added to the 13-minute journey between Newcraighall and the Commonwealth Pool in Newington.

Lothian is particularly concerned about the impact of more 20mph limits on its early morning and night bus services

Bus operators’ concerns have prompted the council to scale back its £300,000 plans for more 20mph in built-up areas and it has removed a further 27 streets that were also earmarked for the reduction.

The council admitted public opinion is divided on extending 20mph limits, but said the increase in travel time would be “minimal”.

Officials said the streets to be added were omitted from the council’s previous 20mph limits because of concerns including that they were on bus routes.

Roads where limits would be reduced from 30mph to 20mph include sections of London Road, Dalkeith Road, Gorgie Road, Queensferry Road, Lanark Road, Ferry Road, Duddingston Road West, Colinton Road and Lanark Road.

However, stretches of streets such as Corstorphine Road, Slateford Road and Mayfield Road would remain at 30mph, although they may be reassessed in the future.

The council said the roads proposed for 20mph were those with flats and other higher-density housing, shops, higher numbers of pedestrians and cyclists, and where streets were narrower.

Transport convener Stephen Jenkinson said: “I’m glad we are pressing ahead to extend this network. It’s proved quite successful.

“It’s driven quite a substantial behaviour change to how people drive round the city.”

He said 20mph limits were an “important piece of the jigsaw” of road safety in the city, with an assessment two years ago showing collisions and casualties had been reduced.

He said: “It makes people feel their streets are safe.”

A report to the council’s transport and environment committee on December 12 stated: “The overall conclusion indicated that public opinion is divided on further extending the 20mph speed limits.

“Lothian Buses expressed concerns about the impact of the proposals on bus journey times, especially along arterial and orbital routes.

“Concerns have also been raised relating to additional service costs and anticipated delays, particularly on early morning and overnight services.”

However, the council said an Edinburgh Napier University study had found buses only spend a small proportion of their time above 20mph, even in 30mph zones.

The council report said: “The proposed routes seek to strike a balance between credible urban speed limits, improved road safety outcomes, operational costs and quality of life for all road users.”

Mr Jenkinson said the council would encourage police to enforce the limit, but the report stated: “The effectiveness of 20mph speed limits relies on a shift in driver behaviour.

“The council continues to work with Police Scotland and road users to raise awareness of the benefits of 20mph speed limits and encourage compliance through road safety education activities and communications.”

The proposals would increase the proportion of the capital’s roads with 20mph limits - which were introduced between 2012 and 2018 - from 86 to 88 per cent.

The proposed speed limit reductions on the council’s rural roads, which would cost £550,000, would include a 20mph limit on “narrow country lanes” such as around hamlets, which would be surrounded by 30mph “buffer zones”.

Roads marked yellow would become 20mph, orange 30mph, blue 40mph and red 50mph, with others remaining 60mph | City of Edinburgh Council

These include those popular with walkers, cyclists and horse riders, such as access routes from Balerno to the Pentland Hills like Harlaw Road and Mansfield Road.

Narrower two-lane roads and those with tight bends would become 30mph limits, such as Long Dalmahoy Road and Addison Farm Road.

The limit on most other two-lane roads would be reduced to 40mph, such as Dalmahoy Road and the A71 at Bridgend Cottages. Some sections of main routes like the A70 west of Balerno would become 50mph.

West Lothian Council has agreed to collaborate with the changes on roads which cross the local authority border.

The council said the 60mph limit created a “very intimidating environment for walking and cycling”, especially on roads without pavements.

It said there had been 28 casualties in 23 collisions on Edinburgh’s rural roads in the three years to June.

The proposals follow the example of Clackmannanshire Council, which reduced limits on its rural roads a decade ago, which Edinburgh said had had a “very positive impact”.

Iain Whyte, the city council’s opposition Conservative group leader, said: “As we all know, unnecessary 20mph limits annoy drivers and now they are set to further annoy bus passengers too with longer journey times.

“We will oppose this costly move which is all about signalling vanity about ‘feelings’ of safety rather than anything practical, and is just another measure designed to penalise bus passengers and drivers in Edinburgh.

“We know the 20mph limits are largely ignored as unenforced and unenforceable, so road safety changes will be negligible on main bus routes that should remain free flowing while the economy and journeys take the hit.

“Even speed reductions on rural roads, which will be welcome in villages, seem to go too far by affecting major routes.”

Stewart Mackie, Scotland road safety manager for the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, said: “In a year when road deaths in Scotland have increased, it’s clear some action needs to be taken, however we don't favour a blanket approach to speed limits or a wholesale change in the urban limit from 30mph to 20mph.

“We support targeted and well-designed 20mph areas, with segregated design features for enhanced pedestrian and cycling safety.