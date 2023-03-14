All Sections
10 pictures of historic night as trams run down Leith Walk

The first tram in over 65 years ran down Leith Walk last night as the Trams to Newhaven project nears completion.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:58 GMT

The testing of the ‘ghost’ trams took place ahead of the route opening for service in spring 2023.

The first stage of testing began, which involves trams travelling at walking pace along small sections of the route, starting at Picardy Place. This will continue through the week, taking place during the night to minimise traffic disruption.

It was a night that saw the next phase of the tram expansion begin

1. A historic night for Edinburgh

It was a night that saw the next phase of the tram expansion begin Photo: Neil Johnstone

Trams running through the night in Leith

2. Trams running through the night in Leith

Trams running through the night in Leith Photo: Neil Johnstone

An image of the test tram on Leith Walk, near Stead's Place, captured by drone.

3. An image of the test tram on Leith Walk, near Stead's Place

An image of the test tram on Leith Walk, near Stead's Place, captured by drone. Photo: Contriibuted

The test tram at the Queen Charlotte Street / Constitution Street junction.

4. The test tram

The test tram at the Queen Charlotte Street / Constitution Street junction. Photo: Contributed

