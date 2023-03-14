10 pictures of historic night as trams run down Leith Walk
The first tram in over 65 years ran down Leith Walk last night as the Trams to Newhaven project nears completion.
The testing of the ‘ghost’ trams took place ahead of the route opening for service in spring 2023.
The first stage of testing began, which involves trams travelling at walking pace along small sections of the route, starting at Picardy Place. This will continue through the week, taking place during the night to minimise traffic disruption.
