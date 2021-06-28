Trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk cancelled due to fight between passengers

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called to a service travelling between Glasgow Queen Street and Airdrie stations at 8.10pm on Saturday, June 26 following reports of a fight on-board.
“Inquiries into this incident are ongoing.”
Train services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High were cancelled late on Saturday night after a fight broke out among passengers. Picture: Michael Gillen.