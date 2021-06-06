The 15-year-old, who has been named locally as Jay Gallacher, sustained fatal injuries in the incident involving the vehicle in Harthill at around 8.10pm yesterday.

The boy was cycling his bike along Baird Terrace when he collided with the bus, which was thought to be travelling south along Church Street.

Emergency services rushed to the incident, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

A teenage boy has died after a collision with a bus in Harthill, Lanarkshire. Pic: Google Maps

Roads Policing Officers are appealing for information and a fundraiser has been set up in his memory.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “At around 8.10pm on Saturday, 5 June, 2021, the 15-year-old boy was riding his bicycle along Baird Terrace, when he was involved in a collision with a bus, which had been travelling south on Church Street.Emergency services attended and the 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. The 58-year-old female driver of the bus was taken to Wishaw General Hospital as a precaution.”

Sergeant Ryan McAuley added: “A teenager has lost his life as a result of this collision and our thoughts at this time are with his family and friends. It is imperative that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“A number of people were in the area at the time and we are asking those who have not already spoken to police to get in contact with us.

A fundraiser has been set up in tribute to Jay Gallacher who was killed on Saturday evening after being involved in a collision with a bus.

“You may also have dash-cam footage and we would ask you to check back and come forward with it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 3610 of Saturday, 5 June, 2021.

Anyone wanting to make a donation to the fundraiser can do so here

