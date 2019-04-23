Tragedy as diver pronounced dead after incident at Scapa Flow

Have your say

A man has died following an incident at a popular diving spot in Orkney.

Concerns were raised for the 50-year-old man around 11.30am on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall where he was sadly pronounced dead.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

The remains of seven German ships, famously scuttled during the First World War, line the seabed at Scapa Flow, making it a popular spot for divers.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.