Today's Boxing Day forecast as walkers and swimmers head outdoors

The warm temperatures will not beat records

A grey, mild and drizzly day is forecast for most of Scotland over Boxing Day - as walkers and swimmers look to get outdoors to walk off Christmas indulgences.

Although it is “very mild for the time of year”, according to the Met Office, 2024’s Boxing Day temperatures are not expected to exceed those of 2011, which became the warmest 26 December on record when 16.1C was measured in the Scottish town of Banff.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to reach up to 14C with widely cloudy conditions and patchy rain in areas including north-west Scotland, according to the forecaster.

The brightest weather is forecast in parts of Scotland, north-east England and parts of North Wales, where the wind will help to break the cloud up.

“For Boxing Day, it’s another pretty grey day,” said Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge.

Mild weather seen in the run-up to Christmas will continue, the Met Office said. | Lisa Ferguson

“There’s lots of low cloud with a bit of mist and murkiness around, still a little bit of fog in a few spots, mainly in the west.

“The cloud is thick enough in places that, again, we’ve got bits and pieces of sort of patchy, light, drizzly stuff, not really rain as such, but more a nuisance than anything else – particularly if you want to get out and about for for a bit of a walk, it is a bit damp.

“So all in all, another generally dry day, although there will be some bits of drizzle around, but rather grey and mild day for Boxing Day.”

The showers are expected to move north into Scotland and Northern Ireland with largely dry conditions elsewhere.

For outdoor swimmers planning a Boxing Day dip, the mild weather will be welcome news, with temperatures of around 10C to 12C forecast in most of the UK.

“It’s at least quite mild, and when you get out of the sea, it won’t be as cold as it has been on many Boxing Day swims in the past,” Mr Partridge added.