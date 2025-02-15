Tiny Scottish island - population 18 - seeks 'community assistant' for the summer

Fancy spending those long summer nights in one of the most beautiful parts of Scotland?

A rare opportunity has opened up to work on a beautiful Scottish island this summer.

The Isle of Canna in the Inner Hebrides, is looking for a ‘community assistant’ to help with the smooth running of operations over the season.

Someone “hardworking, community orientated and interested in the experience of living and working on the beautiful Isle of Canna” is required from April to September.

It is a paid post with accommodation and the right candidate will work in the community shop, the Visitor Hub and The Shearing Shed community space where events are held. Helping out at the Tighard Guest House is also part of the job.

The Isle of Canna is the most north and westerly of the Small Isles archipelago.

The Isle of Rum sits just across the water to the south and Skye and the Western Isles sit to the north. To the west, only the horizon can be seen.

The harbour on Canna is one of the most sheltered in the Hebrides and a popular mooring spot over the summer months.

The small but vibrant community produces its own wind and solar power. Meanwhile, the shop is operated on an honesty basis, with all profits going back into the island.

A statement said: “We are extremely proud of our shop which is run by the community on an honesty basis. This provides groceries, fresh produce, books, toiletries and arts/crafts. It requires daily cleaning, stocking and ordering.”

The successful applicant will be involved in keeping the visitor toilets, showers and laundry clean and restocked. At The Shearing Shed, shelter, tea and coffee and wi-fi is offered to those visiting the island.

The community assistant position is a job share with Tighard Guest House. While they do not need a full time staff member, there are specific days and times that they will need assistance with cleaning and laundry.