A tiny Scottish island is set to get a new helipad to allow patients to be transported to hospital at rapid speed.

Gigha in the Southern Hebrides, which has a population of around 110, will have a safe landing spot for helicopters of all size thanks to the Corps of Royal Engineers and charity Helicopter Emergency Landing Pads (HELP) Appeal.

Air ambulances do already land on the community-owned island, but the landing strip often becomes waterlogged and boggy, slowing down the transfer, which usually takes around 20 minutes.

Alternatively, the journey to a hospital would take a 20-minute ferry crossing and a three-hour drive to Glasgow.

Jane Millar, from The Isle of Gigha Heritage Trust, approached HELP Appeal, with the charity also contacted around the same time by 39 Engineer Regiment in Kinloss, who were looking for a project to gain experience in building helicopter infrastructure out in the field.

Robert Bertram, the HELP Appeal’s chief executive, has agreed to fund the cost of the project (£150,000), with the helipad to be built by the 39 Engineer Regiment with local contractors.

The helipad at Gigha Airfield will allow Scottish Air Ambulance and larger coastguard helicopters to land and take off at any time.

Ms Millar said: “We are completely amazed by this opportunity with the HELP Appeal and Royal Engineers. The issues with the existing airfield have been raised for years, but there never seemed to be a viable solution for the community trust to take forward. We know how difficult the current situation has been for our local emergency services, so this project will hugely support their work, and ensure safe access to hospital for our community. To receive this level of support from the HELP Appeal and the Royal Engineers has been incredible.”

The helipad will be operational by April with HELP and 39 Engineer Regiment likely to build more helipads in Scotland’s remote communities in the future.