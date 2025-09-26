Award highlights towns building creative, inclusive and sustainable communities

The three finalists shortlisted to be Scotland’s “Town of the Year” have been revealed.

Out of all the nominees, Blairgowrie and Rattray in Peth and Kinross, Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway and Paisley in Renfrewshire will now go head to head in the competition for the top spot.

Paisley Abbey in Renfrewshire | Universal Images Group via Getty

The award, organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, spotlights towns across the country who are leading the way in building creative, inclusive and sustainable communities.

That could include towns and communities collectively tackling issues like the climate emergency and cost of living crisis, and taking actions to make their communities better places to live.

Last year’s town of the year award was presented to Oban in Argyll and Bute.

The high street in Blairgowrie and Rattray in Perth and Kinross | Google Maps

As well as crowning the town of the year, the Scotland Loves Local Awards also include the “high street heroes” award, an award for the country’s most enterprising community, as well as an “inspirational place leader”.

Projects in three other places have also been shortlisted in the most enterprising community category.

The projects include Glenuig Community Inn, a community-owned hub formed by local residents, Ochiltree Community Hub in East Ayrshire and Peterhead Area Community Trust in Aberdeenshire.

Oban won last year's title. The awards are now in their fifth year of running | Universal Images Group via Getty

The winners of the award are set to be announced next month, with all finalists being invited to a special reception in Edinburgh.

Chief Officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, Kimberley Guthrie, said: “As part of Scotland Loves Local we are celebrating the fact that people make places.

“The high standard of nominations received for this year’s Scotland Loves Local Awards stand testament to that.

“They showcase the innovation, collaboration and determination which is shaping a better future for communities across Scotland.

“Well done to all of the places and projects shortlisted. Each of them has a great story to tell about local action improving local lives.”