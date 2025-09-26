Scotland’s Town of the Year: Three Scottish towns go head to head in battle to be crowned 'town of the year'
The three finalists shortlisted to be Scotland’s “Town of the Year” have been revealed.
Out of all the nominees, Blairgowrie and Rattray in Peth and Kinross, Newton Stewart in Dumfries and Galloway and Paisley in Renfrewshire will now go head to head in the competition for the top spot.
The award, organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, spotlights towns across the country who are leading the way in building creative, inclusive and sustainable communities.
That could include towns and communities collectively tackling issues like the climate emergency and cost of living crisis, and taking actions to make their communities better places to live.
Last year’s town of the year award was presented to Oban in Argyll and Bute.
As well as crowning the town of the year, the Scotland Loves Local Awards also include the “high street heroes” award, an award for the country’s most enterprising community, as well as an “inspirational place leader”.
Projects in three other places have also been shortlisted in the most enterprising community category.
The projects include Glenuig Community Inn, a community-owned hub formed by local residents, Ochiltree Community Hub in East Ayrshire and Peterhead Area Community Trust in Aberdeenshire.
The winners of the award are set to be announced next month, with all finalists being invited to a special reception in Edinburgh.
Chief Officer of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, Kimberley Guthrie, said: “As part of Scotland Loves Local we are celebrating the fact that people make places.
“The high standard of nominations received for this year’s Scotland Loves Local Awards stand testament to that.
“They showcase the innovation, collaboration and determination which is shaping a better future for communities across Scotland.
“Well done to all of the places and projects shortlisted. Each of them has a great story to tell about local action improving local lives.”
Renfrewshire Council Leader, Iain Nicolson, said the announcement was a “fantastic recognition” of the investment into the area’s cultural spaces, schools and communities, including a £22 million transformation of Paisley town hall and a £7 million redevelopment for Paisley Central Library.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.