Three more arrested over alleged human trafficking in Scottish town

The latest arrests come days after three others were accused of the same offences

Three people have been arrested in connection with alleged serious organised crime offences, including brothel keeping and human trafficking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, police arrested a 37-year-old woman at Abercorn Street, Paisley, Renfrewshire, in connection with the alleged offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on 24 October.

It comes after the force and a Home Office Immigration Enforcement team arrested and charged two women, aged 38 and 44, on Thursday last week, also in Paisley.

PA

Detective Sergeant Jason Buxton, of the Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Public Protection Pro Active Unit, said: “We will use all means available to apprehend and bring to justice individuals responsible for these types of crimes.

“Our main priority is to ensure the safeguarding and wellbeing of vulnerable people affected and at risk by this type of exploitation.

“Those who benefit from this type of criminality will have nowhere to hide. With our partners, we will endeavour to make Renfrewshire and Inverclyde a hostile environment for any criminal activity and continue to strive to ensure it’s a safe place for all.