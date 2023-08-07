The group failed to return from a notoriously dangerous ridge

The Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe is notoriously dangerous

The bodies of three hillwalkers have been found on a steep mountain ridge in Glen Coe.

A group failed to return from a climb on the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe just after 9.05pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were alerted and a search was launched involving police, the RAF, Glencoe mountain rescue team and the coastguard.

The bodies of three people were found and recovered.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances.

“We were made aware of concern for a group of three hillwalkers who had not returned from the Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe shortly after 9.05pm on Saturday, 5 August,” the spokesperson said.

“A search was carried out and the bodies of three people were found. HM Coastguard as well as Glencoe and RAF mountain rescue teams assisted with the recovery operation.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “HM Coastguard assisted Police Scotland following reports of three missing walkers in Glen Coe on Saturday, August 5.

“Alerted at around 10.50pm, the Coastguard helicopter from Inverness assisted with a thorough search of the Aonach Eagach ridge.

“The helicopter from Prestwick provided further support to police and mountain rescue teams Sunday morning.”