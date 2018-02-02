Three arrested after stabbing on London Underground

Have your say

Three people have been arrested following a stabbing on a London Underground platform, police said.

Officers were called shortly before 7am on Friday morning to reports of a fight on the southbound platform of the Northern Line at London Bridge station, in central London.

One man received injuries “consistent with having been stabbed”, British Transport Police said.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Three people arrested on suspicion of affray are being held in custody.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident was a “stabbing” but confirmed it was “not terror related”.

The incident caused major disruption to the station on Friday morning, according to commuters writing on social media.

British Transport Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 with reference 88 of February 2.”