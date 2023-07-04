Threads: What to know about Meta’s Twitter alternative

Are we witnessing the death of Twitter? Rival Meta hopes so.

Facebook owner Meta is launching a new social media platform to rival Twitter.

Twitter has been in a state of flux since Tesla boss and billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media platform last October.

On July 1, Musk announced that Twitter was introducing temporary measures to address “data scraping”, which is when information is pulled from a website and recorded in a spreadsheet.

These measures will affect the majority of Twitter’s user base by limiting how many posts can be read per day. Unverified accounts can only view 600 posts per day, while verified accounts have a limit of 10,000 posts per day.

The restrictions have caused users to be locked out of Twitter after scrolling through several hundred tweets, with services such as TweetDeck only to be available for paid users as a result. The application, which allows users to manage multiple feeds and searches, will only be accessible to verified users in 30 days.

While the restrictions are only temporary, Meta has been anticipating issues with Twitter for some time and have announced the launch of their new app Threads.

Threads, an Instagram app, is available for pre-order. Image: Meta/Apple

It is the latest chapter in the rivalry between Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, two of the world’s most high-profile billionaires, who last month agreed to a cage fight in an exchange that went viral on social media.

What is Threads?

Already available for pre-order on some devices, Threads is set to go live on Thursday July 6. Within the Apple App Store, the Meta Twitter alternative is billed as “Instagram's text-based conversation app”.

The description states: “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you're interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things - or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Share your point of view: Threads by Instagram will offer users an alterative to Twitter.

Users will be able to log into Threads using their Instagram account, with the option of following the same accounts.

The app appears to be free to use, and its design is similar to Twitter with many familiar Instagram icons also popping up.

As with other Meta apps, users should also expect their data including location, purchases, search and browsing history to be collected.

What are other Twitter alternatives?

Threads is the latest Twitter alternative to pop up, and with the backing of Meta it is likely to be its biggest competition.

Zuckerberg has been known to borrow ideas from other companies, such as Reels – essentially Meta’s version of TikTok – and Stories.

Meta have announced Twitter alternative Threads. Image: Meta

However there are several other platforms also heavily influenced by Twitter.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sits on the board of Bluesky Social, an invite-only “decentralised” app which essentially functions as a network of social media platforms. Bluesky claims to have experienced "record" traffic after restrictions on Twitter were announced.

Mastodon is broadly similar to Twitter. Image: AFP/Getty

There is also “micro-blogging site” Mastodon, which presents a timeline of “toots” instead of tweets and Spill, an app founded by former Twitter employees who were let go during layoffs by Musk.