'This is home for us', says leader of Scotland's first Sudanese Scout troop

Five Scout groups have opened with the support of minority and refugee communities across Scotland

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s first ever Sudanese Scout Group has been welcomed by chief Scout Dwayne Fields - as he lauded the movement as a refuge for people fleeing persecution.

The 20th AlFonj Scout Group – founded in Niddrie, Edinburgh - is the first Scottish Scout Group created with the support of the Sudanese community, many of whom have come to Scotland fleeing conflict and hardship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the latest of five Scout groups opened with the support of minority and refugee communities across Scotland, with two more set to launch in 2025.

Mr Fields, who was named chief Scout in September, said it launched in Edinburgh as diverse communities and people fleeing persecution turn to Scouts for skills, support and belonging.

Scouts Scotland is working in collaboration with the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) on new groups in Edinburgh and Perth. The Edinburgh group – set to launch early 2025 – will support 10-17 year-olds displaced by war, providing stability, friendship and supporting integration.

Meanwhile, the 7th Ehsan Scout Group in Midlothian and the 16th Clyde Group in Glasgow both opened in October 2024. A second Muslim community focused Scout group in Glasgow is also set to launch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Scout Dwayne Fields said: “The opening of three brand new Scout groups in Edinburgh, Bonnyrigg and Glasgow is the perfect example of how Scouting doesn’t just benefit young people, but can lift a whole community fostering belonging and an opportunity to give back.

“My priority is to make that opportunity accessible to all, ensuring everyone can benefit from the incredible skills, access to nature and wellbeing benefits Scouting has to offer.”

Fawzia Osman, group lead volunteer for the 20th AlFonj Scout Group, said: “The children love Scouts because it’s fun and they get to meet their friends, they forget that they’re learning.

“More than that though the Scout Group has helped us volunteers connect with our community. Everyone is getting involved, and if you need something there is always someone who knows who to speak to, or how to find it locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s particularly important for those who have come to Scotland fleeing persecution, who often have few possessions and no idea how to get started in a new country. I’ve seen Scouting help volunteers and young people gain confidence and restore their sense of belonging, but also support them to improve skills like creativity, planning and communication.

“This is home for us and the Scouts is helping make that happen.”

With 20 adult volunteers and 40 girls and boys involved, the group helps volunteers and young people integrate with and contribute to their community, while supporting them to develop life and employability skills.

Ea O’Neill, Scout Scotland’s lead volunteer for inclusion, said: “The strength of Scouting lies in volunteers - over 11,000 people from all background across Scotland dedicate their time to make Scouting happen in their local area. In doing so they become part of something far wider. Our research shows that our volunteers hugely benefit from the sense of community and belonging.