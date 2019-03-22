These are 11 Scottish first names for boys - what they mean and their origins
Scotland has a multitude of both unique, historic and popular Scottish names for boys, some dating back hundreds of years.
Here are 11 Scottish first names for boys, what they mean and their origins. Names sourced from motherandbaby.co.uk and scottish-at-heart.com.
1. Achaius
Meaning: Friend of a horse. Pronunciation: ah-KEE-us. Form of: Eochaidh. Origins: Scottish, Gaelic and English.
2. Aibne
Meaning: River. Origin: Scottish, Nature. People with this name tend to have a deep inner desire for a stable, loving family or community, and a need to work with others and to be appreciated.
3. Caelan
Meaning: people of victory or powerful warrior. Origins: A Scottish variation on Nicholas and has Gaelic and Irish origins.
4. Alastair
Meaning: 'defender' or 'defending man'. Origins: Scottish Gaelic form of Alexander.
