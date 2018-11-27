Theresa May to meet visit Scotland as part of UK tour to sell Brexit deal

Prime Minister Theresa May is reportedly set to head to Scotland as she prepares to tour the UK in an attempt to sell her Brexit deal.

Mrs May could head north of the border as early as tomorrow, the Daily Mail reported, in a bid to convince people that the deal she struck with the European Union is the best, and only deal possible.

The tour of the regions and nations of the United Kingdom comes as the Prime Minister faces mounting opposition to the draft withdrawal agreement she signed earlier this month.

Mrs May has stepped up her bid to win round enough public support for the deal, which critics say subjects the UK to EU rules without a say in how they are implemented, and weakens the integrity of the Union.

As many as 100 of Mrs May’s own MPs could reject the deal during a ‘meaningful vote’ in parliament, expected to take place on December 11.

The majority of Labour politicians, and all of the bloc of SNP politicians, are also set to vote against the deal, meaning its chances of passing remain perishingly small for the Prime Minister.