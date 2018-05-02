Theresa May hailed the ‘Brexit Queen’ by Tory Eurosceptic

A Tory Eurosceptic provoked cheers in the Commons as he hailed Theresa May the “Brexit Queen” at Prime Minister’s Questions.

Peter Bone joked the Prime Minister would be “carried shoulder high through the streets to the echoing of cheering crowds” if she visited his constituency after Brexit.

His offer to show her “the sight where a statue to the Brexit Queen will be erected” prompted Mrs May to quip “how can I refuse?” as she told MPs Britain would be leaving the European Union.

Mr Bone, the MP for Wellingborough, said: “In 331 days, 11 hours, 40 minutes and 22 seconds, the Prime Minister will be leading us out of the European Union ... we will stop sending billions of pounds each and every year to the EU and we’ll make our own laws in our own country judged by our own judges.

READ MORE: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/snp-call-on-brexit-bill-halt-until-devolved-governments-agreement-1-4733685

“My question to the Prime Minister is in 332 days’ time, will she come to Wellingborough where she will be carried shoulder high through the streets to the echoing of cheering crowds and I will be able to show her the sight where a statue to the Brexit Queen will be erected?”

Mrs May replied: “My honourable friend’s absolutely right we will be leaving the European Union and I’m tempted to say to his request ‘how can I refuse?’”

The light-hearted exchanges following a warning from Tory Eurosceptics that a proposed “customs partnership” with the EU after Brexit was unacceptable.

The Prime Minister’s ‘Brexit War Cabinet’ is meeting today to try to thrash out a way forward on the divisive issue of customs arrangements after EU withdrawal.

Unconfirmed reports last night said Chancellor Philip Hammond had thrown his weight behind a customs partnership proposal thought to be favoured by the Prime Minister, but branded “cretinous” by critics.