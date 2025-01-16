The two Scottish cities named among best in the world by iconic travel guide

Edinburgh was ranked 13th and Glasgow 36th

Two Scottish cities have been named as among the best in the world by travel and entertainment guide Time Out.

Edinburgh was ranked 13th on the 50-strong list, while Glasgow featured in 36th place.

Cape Town in South Africa topped the list, followed by the Thai capital Bangkok, US city New York, Australian cultural hotspot Melbourne and London.

Time Out questioned more than 18,500 city-dwellers across the world, who shared their insights on everything from food, nightlife and culture to affordability, happiness and the overall city vibe.

The Scottish capital was named fifth most beautiful in the world, and the fourth-best for green spaces and access to nature, while 85 per cent of locals said it was easy to walk around.

The city’s historic pubs and “breathtaking gothic architecture” were cited as reasons for its popularity, as well as the neighbourhood of Leith, which Time Out has previously named one of the coolest neighbourhoods.

The guide said: “There’s never been a better time to eat and drink your way around Edinburgh, whether it’s fine dining at the likes of Lyla, The Little Chartroom and Timberyard, or gorging on the city’s best cheap eats at Civerinos, Ting Thai Caravan and Chez Jules. Edinburgh is home to some of the UK’s (and in some cases, the world’s) best cocktail bars and no night out is complete without exploring the speakeasies stashed below the city’s streets.”

Queen's Park in Glasgow, near the Strathbungo district, named one of the coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out. | Glasgow Life

Glaswegians polled by Time Out praised the city’s culture and food, giving both high scores of 87 per cent and 69 per cent, respectively. Meanwhile, its reputation as a music-lover’s city was also highlighted.

The guide said: “Glasgow’s 850th-anniversary celebrations are bound to make 2025 a standout year – but this UNESCO City of Music shines regardless. The Southside ’hood of Strathbungo made it onto this year’s coolest neighbourhoods list, its fierce indie spirit a microcosm of city-wide cultural renewal. Bands such as the 2024 Mercury Prize-nominated corto.alto are cultivating a unique ‘Glasgow sound’ you won’t hear elsewhere.”

Top-ranked Cape Town scored highly across the board, with 95 per cent of residents giving the city’s food scene a high rating, 82 per cent describing Cape Town as beautiful and 97 per cent of locals saying their city makes them happy.

Meanwhile, second-place Bangkok was said to be one of the world’s friendliest cities as the capital of a country known as the “Land of Smiles”.

Time Out added: “When urban living can sometimes feel isolating and costly, this year we wanted to get a sense of what, exactly, makes a city feel like home. Sure, the nightlife is great, but is the city safe and walkable? Is good quality food and art available at a reasonable price? Is it easy to make friends, find love, and access nature?