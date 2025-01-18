The Scottish Traitors star who had to lie to his own wedding guests

Alex had to make up a backstory about Traitors contestants he invited to his wedding

A Scottish star of BBC show The Traitors has revealed how he was forced to make up a lie for his wedding guests - to conceal his appearance on the show.

Alex Oleksy, who is originally from North Berwick, got married between the filming of the programme’s third series and the airing of the show and was contractually bound to keep his involvement secret.

However, he invited two fellow contestants to the wedding - and had to make up a backstory to fellow guests to explain their attendance.

Opera singer Linda and Anglican Priest Lisa were invited to his nuptials after he became close friends with them during filming.

Traitors star Alex Oleksy. | BBC/Lambert Studios

"We had to come up with an elaborate back story - they holidayed one time in Scotland,” he explained on BBC podcast Traitors Uncloaked.

"We had this big story - but in the end no-one asked.”

Mr Olesky made it to to episode eight of the current series.

He told BBC Scotland radio programme Good Morning Scotland: "It's so intense. I had a feeling the tides were turning - from about episode six.

"As soon as your name comes up at the round table you go into a bizarre sort of survival mode and it stops being about the game - it's about how you can just survive until the next episode."

He said watching the programme gave him an insight into his fellow contestants, even though he knew the result beforehand.