The Scottish island pub 115 miles from nearest city named the most remote in the UK

The Puffer Bar is on Easdale Island

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scottish pub has been named the most remote in the UK.

The Puffer Bar, on Easdale Island, is ranked the most remote pub by hospitality payment experts Dojo, which ranked hostelries by which are the most difficult to access and how far away the pub is from the closest city.

The pub is 115 miles from Glasgow, the nearest city. It is joined on the list by the Ship Inn on Holy Island, the Ship Inn on Piel Island, Barrow-in-Furness, the Turf Hotel near Exminster and Beese’s Riverside Bar near Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The Puffer Bar is located on Easdale Island in Scotland and is known to be one of the most remote pubs in the UK. Easdale Island is the smallest inhabited island, off Scotland’s west coast. The island has a permanent population of around 60 people, with many tourists visiting to try the pub and explore the small island.

The Puffer Bar located on Easdale, Inner Hebrides, Scotland | LJF Photography / SWNS

“The island is car-free and there is no vehicular access to the Island, so those looking to visit have to take the small ferry, which is able to carry 10 passengers. The ferry takes approximately five minutes and runs every day, and even until 11 pm on Fridays and Sundays.”

It added: “Pubs are a huge part of British culture with many Brits having a 'favourite local' and choosing pubs as the perfect place to spend quality time with friends and family.