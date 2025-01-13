The Scottish academic who travels on 'vomit comet' shuttle to create a 3D printing factory in space

The technology would print 3D components on demand in space

It is a problem which has hampered the possibility of building manufacturing facilities in space: shipping components into orbit.

Now a researcher at a Scottish university has created technology which will pave the way for orbital factories which can 3D print components on demand in zero gravity.

Dr Gills Bailet has taken several trips on the research aeroplane shuttle known as the “vomit comet” to test his technology.

Dr Bailet, of the University of Glasgow’s James Watt School of Engineering, has been awarded a patent for his new system which overcomes the challenges of 3D printing in zero-gravity.

He says that solving the challenge of 3D printing objects in low-gravity environments could pave the way for orbital fabricators capable of producing parts and components which could be assembled into novel equipment in orbit never seen before.

That equipment could include solar reflectors to generate zero-carbon power for transmission back to Earth, improved communication antennae, or drug research stations that can create purer, more effective pharmaceuticals.

3D printing team - Colin McInnes, Gilles Bailet, Satyam Bhatti - with the "vomit comet" | Uni of Glasgow

For several years, Dr Bailet has been working on a prototype 3D printer better-suited for use in outer space. Instead of the filaments used in earthbound 3D printers, it uses a granular material developed by the team designed to work effectively in microgravity and in the vacuum of space. The unique properties of the materials allow it to be drawn reliably from the prototype’s feedstock tank and delivered to the printer’s nozzle faster than any other method.

Dr Bailet and his colleagues are also exploring methods of embedding electronics into the materials as part of the printing process, opening up the possibility of creating functional components for use in devices created in space as well as recyclable space systems.

Dr Bailet said: “Currently, everything that goes into Earth’s orbit is built on the surface and sent into space on rockets. They have tightly limited mass and volumes and can shake themselves to pieces during launch when mechanical constraints are breached, destroying expensive cargo in the process.

“If instead we could place fabricators in space to build structures on demand, we would be freed from those payload restrictions. In turn, that could pave the way to creating much more ambitious, less resource-intensive projects, with systems actually optimised for their mission and not for the constraints of rocket launches.

He added: “Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, is capable of producing remarkably complex materials quickly and at low cost. Putting that technology in space and printing what we need for assembly in orbit would be fantastically useful.

“However, what works well here on Earth is often less robust in the vacuum of space, and 3D printing has never been done outside of the pressurised modules of the International Space Station. The filaments in conventional 3D printers often break or jam in microgravity and in vacuum, which is a problem that needs to be solved before they can be reliably used in space. Through this research, we now have technology that brings us much closer to being able to do that, providing positive impacts for the whole world in the years to come..”

Their prototype demonstrator proved its effectiveness in microgravity in November as part the 85th European Space Agency parabolic flight campaign in collaboration with Novespace in Bordeaux, France.

The team took their test kit on three flights which provided them with more than 90 brief periods of weightlessness at the apex of rollercoaster-like sharp ascents followed by rapid descents – a physical challenge which has earned the planes which fly the routes the name “vomit comet” for their effect on passengers’ digestive systems.

During each 22-second period of weightlessness, the team closely monitored the prototype’s dynamics and power consumption, which showed that the system worked as designed in the challenges of microgravity.