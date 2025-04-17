The Scotsman digital subscription: fantastic perks for premium readers and our lowest price package ever

By Rebecca Parker

Subscriptions editor

Comment
Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:36 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 10:15 BST
The Scotsman has launched a a brilliant offer for new subscribers to our premium packages, while introducing a new lower-price ‘value package’ to the market

There has never been a better time to subscribe to The Scotsman with a huge array of premium content for our subscribers only.

Explore award-winning journalism with full access to the website including unrivalled coverage of politics, transport, sport, arts and culture, business and more.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Premium subscribers to The Scotsman get access to our app, ad-free article pages on the website and exclusive offers from The Scotsman and our partners. For a limited time only, new subscribers to all our premium subscription bundles can redeem one year’s free access to The New York Times, including The Athletic, Wirecutter and more.

We’ve also launched a new value subscription tier, which means reading our award-winning, subscriber-exclusive journalism is more affordable than ever.

Commenting on the revised digital subscription offers, Steven Chisholm, General Manager of The Scotsman and Customer Director, National World Publishing said, "We've had fantastic feedback from our readers about the value of our premium subscription packages, with our high-end app and lightning-fast premium site experience simply the best way to read our journalism online.

"We also know that for some readers, affordability can be a barrier to accessing quality news. By introducing our new value price point, we hope more readers than ever will be able to access our subscriber-exclusive journalism."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Scotsman’s new value package gives unlimited access to The Scotsman’s content but removes premium features like app access and ad-free browsing.

To view our subscription packages, and introductory offers, click here.

Related topics:Scotsman
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice