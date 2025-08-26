The pendulum has swung a little too far in favour of employees

We need to ​recalibrate a shared understanding of what it means to be part of a team in challenging times, says Donna Murphy

Across the UK, business leaders are navigating a marketplace full of uncertainty. From inflationary pressures and supply chain issues to the knock-on effects of geopolitical disruption, the current economic environment is volatile and for some, confidence is fragile. In my work as a trainer and business coach I speak to leaders across a range of industries, from construction and logistics to professional services and tech.

A common theme has emerged: leaders are carrying almost the entire burden of stress and responsibility while many team members appear more focused on their own rights and rewards than on their role in the collective effort.

There is of course a necessary and healthy shift happening in the workplace and I genuinely believe the post-pandemic focus on well-being, fairness and work life balance is essential. Employees certainly deserve recognition, equitable treatment and a say in how work is done, however, in my opinion, in many organisations the pendulum may have swung a little too far.

Staff need to recognise that success isn’t just something that happens around them (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Some leaders are telling me they feel under immense pressure to keep the show on the road yet are finding it harder to draw proactive engagement and personal accountability from their teams. At the same time expectations among employees remain high. Many are rightly seeking growth, flexibility and purpose at work – but fewer seem willing to take the initiative, support their colleagues or drive the business forward without constant prompting.

In today’s business landscape placing the entire burden on leadership is not only outdated, to me it’s unsustainable. Many leaders take on this weight out of a genuine desire to shield their teams from stress or uncertainty. But while protection has its place, so too does transparency. It’s not about creating panic – it’s about raising awareness and encouraging shared accountability.

This isn't about blaming employees or looking for a return to outdated, top tier management styles. It’s about re-calibrating a shared understanding of what it means to be part of a team in challenging times. Just as leaders must be more human and supportive in their approach, employees too need to recognise that success isn’t just something that happens around them, it is something they help create.

Perhaps it's time for business leaders to turn up the heat a little – not in the sense of applying pressure for pressure’s sake but by setting clear expectations around contribution, ownership and collaboration. Teams and individuals need to feel the responsibility of shared success and understand the consequences of inaction or apathy.

Donna Murphy is Director of What’s Next

I wonder if business leaders could be asking themselves if they are making it too easy for team members to sit back. They should also be reflecting on if they are being clear enough on what is needed from team members right now. Finally, have they created a culture where challenge and feedback go both ways?

Importantly, turning up the gas doesn't mean micromanagement or a return to command and control leadership. It means creating environments where high support is matched by high challenge – a culture where people are stretched, trusted, and held accountable.

I have seen this work in practice. Businesses that foster a climate of mutual responsibility tend to weather tough times more effectively. Their people don't wait to be told what to do, they look for ways to contribute. They don't only seek support, they offer it. And they don't just want to be recognised, they want to make a difference.

As we continue through this uncertain economic period one thing is clear – resilience won't come solely from the top. It will need every member of an organisation to step up, lean in and take ownership of the road ahead.

Business leaders – your people don't need rescuing. They need inviting, expecting and empowering to lead with you. Maybe it is time to adjust the temperature.