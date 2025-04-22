The legal threat to trans rights is a threat to all women - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

Last week’s Supreme Court ruling on the definition of a woman has caused concern for a lot of trans people across Scotland and their loved ones.

The ruling hurt them, not because it was unexpected, but because of what it represents - a deep, painful step backwards in our journey toward equality, inclusion and kindness.

The court’s decision to interpret the word “sex” in the Equality Act as not including trans women sent a message that they are no longer welcome in places and services they have used for years.

As someone who’s had the privilege to work closely with Scotland’s vibrant and courageous trans community, I know just how much strength it takes to live authentically in a world that so often tells you that you don’t belong. This ruling, sadly, reinforces that exclusion.

I’ve heard from trans constituents and community groups over the past few days. People are frightened.

They have real fears about being forced into spaces where they’re unsafe, being misgendered, humiliated and made to feel invisible.

The ruling may have been a legal one but it is impossible to separate its consequences from the politics. For years now, trans people have been cynically targeted and demonised by politicians and large parts of the media.

As a member of Parliament and the Co-Leader of the Scottish Green Party, I want to say this as clearly as I can: trans people deserve to live their lives with safety, with recognition and with dignity. You are seen. You are valid. You are loved.

Trans people have always been with us and always will be. Trans rights and women’s rights are not in opposition and never have been. They are the same struggle and many of those celebrating would gladly remove rights for all women.

Those who don’t conform to society’s narrow definition of femininity and views of what a woman should look like will likely find themselves under greater suspicion and scrutiny.

This is a difficult time for a lot of LGBT+ people in Edinburgh and beyond. I encourage every trans person to look after themselves and not to be afraid to ask for support and everyone with trans people in their lives to think of them.

Scotland should be a place where everyone—regardless of gender identity—is treated with respect and dignity. That’s the country I believe in. That’s the future I’ll keep fighting for.

Equality isn’t a threat. It’s a promise. And we owe it to every person in Scotland to keep that promise.