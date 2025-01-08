The heartfelt apology from John Swinney to islanders over ferry chaos

The new ferries have faced ongoing delays

First Minister John Swinney has said sorry to islanders impacted by delays in building two new ferries to serve the routes off Scotland’s west coast.

He said he regrets “very much” problems with the construction of the Glen Sannox and the Glen Rosa, as the building of the vessels has run years late with costs massively over budget.

They are being built for operator CalMac at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow.

The Glen Sannox, the first of the two ferries to be completed, was initially due to be delivered in 2018, but it will only start carrying passengers next week between Arran and Troon, South Ayrshire.

The Glen Rosa is currently due to be handed over to CalMac in September.

Glen Sannox is one of the delayed ferries.

Mr Swinney told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “I regret very much the cost that’s been involved and the delays that have been involved in the Glen Sannox and the Glen Rosa.

“These ferries should have been built a great deal faster than they were built, and I apologise unreservedly to island communities for the delays in those two ferries.”

Mr Swinney said he is “entirely focused” on “making sure that islanders have the ferry services that they require”.

Saying he uses CalMac ferries “on a regular basis”, the First Minister stressed the importance of making sure “island communities are well supported”.

As well as the two ferries being built by Ferguson Marine, a further four new vessels for CalMac are being constructed in Turkey – although Mr Swinney said “unfortunately because of global supply chain issues, the first of those ferries is taking a bit longer than we would have ideally liked”.

