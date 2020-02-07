'The bomb has now been exploded' - Scottish football stadium briefly closed amid bomb scare

Have your say

A Scottish football ground was closed after 'unexploded ordnance' was discovered nearby...only for the club to reopen with a ticket sale shortly after.

The news Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Caledonian Stadium was on lock down after the discovery of a device sparked panic amid fans preparing for Saturday's Scottish Cup tie against Livingston.

But the club were quick to take to social media to confirm that not only had the bomb been destroyed in a controlled explosion by a Royal Navy bomb disposal team, but that discounted tickets were still available for the cup clash.

Police and the coastguard were alerted on Tuesday to the discovery of the explosive device which had been found on the shore of the nearby Moray Firth.

Experts needed to wait until Friday's low tide to safely clear the device.

A HM Coastguard Highland spokesman said:

A short post on their Facebook page read: “Colleagues from Faslane Navy Bomb Disposal were in Inverness today with Inverness coastguard and Police Scotland colleagues.

“An unexploded ordnance found by members of the public was safely disposed of.”