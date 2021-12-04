‘The biggest of hearts’: Family pay tribute to 24-year-old Scottish crash victim

Robert McGhee, from Ballater, Aberdeenshire, was driving a black Audi S3 on the region’s B993 Torphins to Kincardine O’Neil road on Monday when the crash happened near Ardmore Wood about 9pm.

His family paid tribute to him in a statement via Police Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “It’s with great sadness that at only 24, Robert (Bert) was taken from us.

Robert McGhee, from Ballater, Aberdeenshire, who died when his car left the road and struck a tree. Picture: Police Scotland/PA Wire

“A loving son, fiancé, grandson and nephew, his big blue eyes and long eyelashes melted everyone.

“He was the most helpful, hard-working, caring, polite young man with the biggest of hearts you could ever meet.