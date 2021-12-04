‘The biggest of hearts’: Family pay tribute to 24-year-old Scottish crash victim

Robert McGhee, from Ballater, Aberdeenshire, was driving a black Audi S3 on the region’s B993 Torphins to Kincardine O’Neil road on Monday when the crash happened near Ardmore Wood about 9pm.
His family paid tribute to him in a statement via Police Scotland.
They said: “It’s with great sadness that at only 24, Robert (Bert) was taken from us.
“A loving son, fiancé, grandson and nephew, his big blue eyes and long eyelashes melted everyone.
“He was the most helpful, hard-working, caring, polite young man with the biggest of hearts you could ever meet.
“The world has lost a treasure that can never be replaced.” Police are seeking a driver who stopped at the scene.