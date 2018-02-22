The best places to see red squirrels in Scotland

Have your say

It’s not as difficult to see a red squirrel in the wild in Scotland as you might think.

Take a trip to any of these stunning rural Scottish locations and you’re almost guaranteed to spot a beautiful red squirrel or two.

Blackmuir Wood, Strathpeffer

Located on the southern boundary of the Victorian spa village of Strathpeffer, Blackmuir Wood has several resident red squirrels.

Keep your eyes open for kestrels and buzzards too as you explore the network of forest trails.

Culbin Forest, Moray

Red squirrels can be spotted in this 14km stretch of Highland forest, which is also home to hundreds of different species of plants, fungi, lichens, invertebrates and other wildlife.

Huntly Peregrine Centre, Aberdeen

Wait patiently in the main hide at the Huntly Peregrine Centre and you’re likely to see red squirrels visiting the squirrel and bird feeders just outside the hide windows.

Gight Wood, Aberdeenshire

One of the last remnants of ancient woodland in Aberdeenshire (on the banks of the River Ythan) Gight Wood is a great spot to see bluebells as well as red squirrels.

Carnie Woods, Aberdeenshire

More than 20 red squirrels call this 27 acre wood home, so you’re almost guaranteed to spot one at the well-maintained feeding tables during your visit.

Glamis Castle, Angus

Red squirrels can be seen from the nature trail and several other areas on Glamis Castle’s stunning grounds.

If you’re lucky, you might also see otters, kingfishers and roe deer there.

Blair Atholl Estate, Perthshire

Walk the easy one mile-long Red Squirrel Trail at Blair Atholl Estate and you’re sure to spot one.

Loch Ard Forest, Aberfoyle

Red squirrels aren’t the only animals to be found around the lochs and woodland of Loch Ard Forest - red and roe deer, capercaillie and barn owls also live there.

Galloway Forest Park, Dumfries and Galloway

A Red Squirrel Priority Woodland, Galloway Forest Park is three hundred square miles of squirrel-spotting heaven.

Eskrigg Nature Reserve, Lockerbie

See squirrels play in their natural environment at this Lockerbie nature reserve, and enjoy the peaceful woodland atmosphere.

Hyndlee Forest, Borders

Another Red Squirrel Priority Woodland, Hyndlee Forest’s red squirrel walk gives visitors the chance to see these cheeky creatures up close without disturbing them.