The Best photography at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is the biggest event ever organised in France. Taking place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, when Paris will become the centre of the world—the world of sport, and so much more. The Games are a popular, multicultural festival shared by so many people around the planet and represent a new adventure for France unlike anything it has experienced before.
Women's Semi-Finals Run 1, Heat 1 on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium | Alex Broadway Getty Images
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh competes in the women's high jump final | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC AFP via Getty Images
A surfer takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o | BEN THOUARD / AFP via Getty Images
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting and Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman (Blue) compete in the women's 57kg semi-final boxing match | MOHD RASFAN AFP via Getty Images