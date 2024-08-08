The Olympic Cauldron as it takes off at the sunsetThe Olympic Cauldron as it takes off at the sunset
The Best photography at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

By Andy O'Brien

Head of Audio Visual

Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:33 GMT

Eighteen of the best images from the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is the biggest event ever organised in France. Taking place from 26 July to 11 August 2024, when Paris will become the centre of the world—the world of sport, and so much more. The Games are a popular, multicultural festival shared by so many people around the planet and represent a new adventure for France unlike anything it has experienced before.

Women's Semi-Finals Run 1, Heat 1 on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium

1. Paris 2024 Olympics

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh competes in the women's high jump final

2. Paris Olympics 2024

Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh competes in the women's high jump final | ANDREJ ISAKOVIC AFP via Getty Images

A surfer takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o

3. Paris 2024 Olympic Games

A surfer takes part in a surfing training session in Teahupo'o | BEN THOUARD / AFP via Getty Images

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting and Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman (Blue) compete in the women's 57kg semi-final boxing match

4. Olympic Games at the Roland-Garros Stadium

Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting and Turkey's Esra Yildiz Kahraman (Blue) compete in the women's 57kg semi-final boxing match | MOHD RASFAN AFP via Getty Images

